A Walden resident is accused of driving under the influence in Barre Nov. 2.
According to a Vermont State Police report, Kyler Loveless, 23, was pulled over for a speeding violation and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Loveless was transported to the VSP Middlesex barracks and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Nov. 21.
