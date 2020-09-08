A woman from Walden was taken into custody after she allegedly fired a .22 caliber rifle in the direction of another person on Monday night.

Krystal Goss, 37, was cited for reckless endangerment. Trooper Crista Maurice reported that Goss had been drinking, became upset and fired the rifle. The bullet struck a wall above the head of another person in the Orton Road residence in Walden.

