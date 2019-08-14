Majorca Tomasine, a 35-year-old Walden resident, was cited for allegedly acting in a tumultuous manner at Marty’s 1st Stop in Danville Aug. 9.
Vermont State Police charged Tomasine with disorderly conduct after responding to a reported intoxicated female trying to leave in a vehicle. Tomasine was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Oct. 21.
