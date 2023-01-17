Walgreens Closing Its St. Johnsbury Pharmacy
The pharmacy at the St. Johnsbury Walgreens is open for business on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The company has decided to stop providing pharmacy services beginning Feb. 22. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Pharmacy services will soon end at Walgreens on Railroad Street.

According to officials at the company, the pharmacy will close on Feb. 22. Walgreens in St. Johnsbury is located at 502 Railroad St., and since 2019, when Gauthier’s Pharmacy closed, the pharmacy at Walgreens has been the only one downtown. Gauthier’s owner Carol Novick sold the prescription files to Walgreens when she closed shop on March 13, 2019.

