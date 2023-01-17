Walgreens Closing Its St. Johnsbury Pharmacy

ST. JOHNSBURY — Pharmacy services will soon end at Walgreens on Railroad Street.
According to officials at the company, the pharmacy will close on Feb. 22. Walgreens in St. Johnsbury is located at 502 Railroad St., and since 2019, when Gauthier’s Pharmacy closed, the pharmacy at Walgreens has been the only one downtown. Gauthier’s owner Carol Novick sold the prescription files to Walgreens when she closed shop on March 13, 2019.
Sufficient staffing has been an issue for the Walgreens pharmacy, requiring a reduction in hours and days of service.
A notice from the company states that people who rely on the St. Johnsbury Walgreens for prescriptions can use the services at the Walgreens in Lyndonville.
“When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example,” said Kris Lathan, spokesperson for Walgreens. “As Walgreens expands as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations.”
She said that in most cases pharmacy customers will not need to do anything; “We automatically transfer their pharmacy files to the nearest Walgreens,” said Lathan. “Patients receive notice about any changes through mail and other means to provide details about continued access to their prescriptions and other services.”
The only pharmacy remaining in St. Johnsbury is Kinney Drugs on Memorial Drive.
