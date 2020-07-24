A masked suspect who robbed the St. Johnsbury Walgreens drug store Thursday night pulled a knife on a 16 year-old store employee and demanded cash.
“The clerk was pretty shook-up,” said St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page on Friday. “Just before 7 p.m. she saw an individual come into the store who brandished a knife and told her to give him the money.”
Police said that after the clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash he fled store on north on Railroad Street and got into a blue Chrysler minivan parked outside the offices of “Edward Jones” financial advisers on Railroad Street.
“The vehicle was parked one parking lot up from the Walgreens parking lot,” said Chief Page. “He got into it there and headed north.”
After the robbery the store manager called St. Johnsbury police who responded to the scene at 502 Railroad St.
Officers got a quick description of the suspect and alerted all other police units in the area.
As of Friday afternoon no suspects had had been arrested in connection with the robbery but Chief Page said the investigation continues.
“We’ve developed a few leads and we’re following up on those,” said Page.
Police are also asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.
He is described as a white, male suspect about 6 feet tall. The suspect was wearing a blue balaclava, gray/green Under Armour brand sweatshirt, black pants and light-colored boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identification of the suspect is encouraged to contact St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.