ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital are partnering in a plan to open a walk-in primary medical care office downtown.

Northern Express Care will be proposed to the town’s Development Review Board on Sept. 24. Plans are to offer walk-in primary care in a space in the Star Theatre block that has held several retail businesses including Elizabeth’s Large Size Fashions and North Country Kids clothing store.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments