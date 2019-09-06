Walk Saturday In Newport To Raise Suicide Awareness

The 8th annual Newport Out Of The Darkness walk will be held on Saturday.
The event is to raise awareness about suicide and efforts to prevent the tragedy. The fundraising walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s local and national education and advocacy programs and goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide by 20 percent by the year 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.