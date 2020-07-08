Walk-Through Planned Of Danville School Building

DANVILLE — The Danville school board and administration discussed school opening during a meeting via Zoom on Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Mark Tucker said different models are being considered across the seven schools of the supervisory union.
In addition to Danville, the CCSU also includes Cabot and Twinfield districts, Peacham, and the 3-town Caledonia Cooperative School District serving Barnet, Walden and Waterford.
A walk-through of the Danville School is planned on Saturday morning with the administrative team, and some key faculty.
Bruce Melendy, chair of the Danville School Board, said at the meeting’s outset he wanted to allow for time for community members on the Zoom call to ask questions about the opening of school, understanding there is a high interest in what’s planned.
He said he would allow for those questions and comments following Tucker and Principal David Schilling’s respective reports, and said, “I don’t expect Mark and Dave that you are going to have all the answers … it changes daily.”
Tucker used an analogy of a marble spinning inside a funnel, to what it’s like trying to devise reopening plans for the seven schools he is responsible for amid an ongoing global pandemic.
While individual school plans are yet to be finalized, Tucker said there are “non-negotiables that all schools are going to comply with.”
An RN on staff will be the COVID response leader, said Tucker, and he said a part-time nurse at one of the Caledonia Cooperative schools is likely to take on that role. Some other nurses the district had spoken to are “interested in participating, but none of them have the bandwidth to lead the effort.” He said some of the nurses “work with kids who are compromised,” and have full plates already.
The nurse who takes on the role will have CCSU-wide responsibilities, explained Tucker.
Of how complex it is to devise reopening plans, Schilling told the Danville board, “Every question leads to eight more questions.”
From looking at different start times for different grades to how to have fewer students on school buses, to a possible hybrid model of some in-person, some remote instruction … a lot of things are still being looked at, Schilling explained, saying, “It’s going to take us a few more weeks.”
Community input is welcome and will be sought the board was told. One survey already went out - mainly focused on how online learning had gone this spring, said Tucker.
On Wednesday, Schilling sent out a bus survey to help the school better understand bus routes. “With the current Covid-19 guidance, we lose the ability to have students wait in one place if they arrive early, so we’re going to have to get creative,” he wrote. “It’s no secret that a more limited ridership will enable us to provide a safer and more efficient experience for those kids and families who need bus transportation to get to and from school. If you feel you can get your child to school without the bus, please consider this option.”
Schilling explained all students will have assigned seats; masks are required; and distancing will be enforced.
Tucker said the SU has reached out to NVRH CEO Shawn Tester about creating a school nurse partnership service, and Tester referred the SU to Northern Counties Health Care to “see if we can figure out a partnership for a school nurse service” to assist with stepped-up health protocols.
“These things are starting to turn up and we’ll build partnerships with anybody and everybody who can help with the process,” Tucker said.
The fact that some families will not feel comfortable sending children back to schools was also touched on briefly.
“I know that there are some families that are really reluctant to send their kids back to school,” said Tucker. “We want kids to come back to school and we want families to feel safe sending kids back to school … we will have to respect individual families’ rights.”
Plans for remote instruction are also underway.
Tucker said that option will be developed for students whose families choose not to send them to in-person instruction, but it will be different than what was delivered during the spring state of emergency shutdown.
“We have the flexibility to create plans that make sense,” said Tucker of the Agency of Education’s guidance for re-opening, which offered a road map, but left much to individual school districts’ discretion.
Saturday morning’s walk through will touch on some of the ideas in play.
“There is not a lack of ideas,” noted Schilling. “We’re making sure that we’re able to create flexible spaces that are usable by the larger school and that are adaptable … We have great woods behind the school, a great nature trail.”
Tucker said when students arrive at school, it will be important they are met and escorted directly to classrooms to not allow for congregating after they go through the required health screening on entering school buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.