The local organizer of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury reported that this year’s event raised the most money in the 10-year history of the local walk.

“As of today (Tuesday), our fundraising effort for this year’s Walk is at $63,031,” said Nancy Poulos in an email. “This is the best year ever since the inception of our Walk in 2011.”

The amount was nearly $2,500 more than the previous record of $60,571 in 2019 and was over $6,000 beyond the goal.

The Walk begins and ends at Depot Square Park. This year it took place on Sept. 26.

“I am beyond thrilled and so very proud of our community (all the walk participants, volunteers and sponsors) and so many nearby communities that took part in our event,” said Poulos. “I am really looking forward to building on the success of the 2021 Walk.”

