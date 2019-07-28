Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of a wallet from a parked vehicle in Jay. According to a police report, Kelsi Towle, 27, of Whitefield, N.H., had parked her vehicle and left it unlocked while mountain biking. Upon return, she found her wallet to be gone. Police responded to the incident at 2:10 p.m.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Trooper Pennoyer at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
