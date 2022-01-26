LITTLETON —Wanted: citizens to serve on a new committee.
Following their 3-0 vote in October to continue Littleton’s in-house ambulance service at the close of its three-year pilot program, selectmen on Monday moved forward with the second part of that vote — the formation of an EMS financial consulting advisory committee to advise selectmen on the service and its costs and report to the Board of Selectmen every few months.
The issue of the in-house service, after years of the town contracting out for its ambulance, has split some residents.
Supporters of a town-run ambulance say Littleton has more control over the quality of the service and those who staff, making for a higher quality of care, and the town can work on how to increase revenues to reduce costs to ease the burden on taxpayers.
A reversion to a contracted service doesn’t guarantee that costs won’t go up, they argue.
During the Oct. 25 selectmen’s meeting, which drew a standing-room-only audience, the residents attending applauded the selectmen’s unanimous vote.
Critics of an in-house service, though, say a town shouldn’t be running an ambulance and it’s more cost-effective to go with a contracted service.
The question now is what will be the mission of the committee, how will selectmen choose residents to be on it, how large should the committee be, and will it be a committee or a commission, Selectman Milton Bratz said during Monday’s board meeting.
Because the definition of a commission has 17-sub-definition and a committee of just two, Bratz proposed making it a formal committee and recommended having five people serve as opposed to three, in the event someone is unable to make a meeting.
“My recommendation would be to bring forward people who are experienced in the financial area of business life, small-town businesses, CPAs, to meet with the fire rescue service over the next 36 months,” he said.
Bratz also recommended sun-setting of the committee after that three-year time, though a future Board of Selectmen could opt to keep the committee going, he said.
At the very least, the committee would have a 36-month time frame in which to work with the fire department to increase revenues and stabilize spending and consult around the finances of the department from a taxpayer standpoint as well as from an operational standpoint.
Town Manager Jim Gleason said that during the selectmen’s next meeting on Feb. 28 an outline can be presented for the role of the committee so when someone asks to serve they will know exactly what they are being asked to do.
The goal had been to present it to selectmen by Dec. 31, but the 2022 budgeting process proved intensive, he said.
“We have had people step forward to say they would like to be a part of it,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board. “My thought is we could have finance people and CPAs, but I think we need to have it balanced, too, with a nice cross-section of folks that both fully support the EMS and those who might have questions about it. I think it’s going to be healthy to have that balance.”
Bratz said the major concern were the costs, overtime costs and all costs associated with bringing on the ambulance service, as much as those attending the Oct. 25 meeting expressed a desire to keep an in-house service.
“It’s hard,” said Bratz. “It’s almost like a binary question, yes or no, and it’s not binary because it’s an added service that I think people appreciate, yet on the other hand it adds a component to our tax base. So, increasing revenue and decreasing costs, or stabilizing costs, is clearly one of the goals that the committee would be working with the fire department on.”
He recommended the committee make its first report to selectmen after 13 months, and then report every few months.
Gendreau said former Selectman Franco Rossi, a supporter of the service, has expressed that he wants to be on it.
Bratz said a budget committee member who has some questions about the service and its costs and has done research on his own wants to be on it, and his work is a qualifier to serve on the committee.
All agreed to have diversity on the board and not stack it solely with those who want to keep the service or those who want to do away with it.
“If you stack it with one group or the other you are doing yourself and the town a disservice,” said Gleason. “It’s good to put people on with opposite views. Sometimes those views change as they learn about it and see numbers, pro or con. I think you get a balance and a better advisory report.”
It was Rossi who on Oct. 25 talked about the service being a revenue issue and not a cost issue, said Bratz.
“That was a good way to put it,” said Bratz. “If you can increase your revenue by entering more into that private market, or however you’re going to do it, it decreases your costs and that works for the taxpayer.”
In their proposed 2022 general fund budget, town officials budgeted $555,039 for ambulance service.
In 2021, the service took in about $280,000 in revenues.
In 2019, prior to adopting its ambulance service based in the Littleton firehouse, selectmen voted not to renew a contract with Golden Cross Ambulance, which wanted a five-year contract at $240,000 a year with no guarantee that costs would not increase during that time, said town officials.
Prior to that, Littleton contracted for several years with CALEX Ambulance until CALEX, citing a need to meet its own rising expenses in a tough market, more than doubled its yearly rate, increasing to what would have been nearly $300,000 annually at the end of a proposed three-year contract that selectmen passed on.
