A wanted Essex Man has been accused of assaulting a woman on Depot Street in Lyndonville.
Alfonso A. Garcia, 41, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
Judge Howard A. Kalfus set conditions of release and $500 bail. As of Friday afternoon, Garcia was still being held in pretrial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris, witnesses reported a male subject had punched a female at the intersection of Depot Street and Elm Street at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Garcia was apprehended by police in the alley between the Darling Inn and the Rural Edge building.
“The male, verbally identified as Alfonso Garcia, was noticeably intoxicated,” wrote Ofc. Harris in his report.
Witnesses at the scene told police the assault occurred after the alleged victim yelled at Garcia for attempting to drive.
Police then conducted a criminal records check on Garcia and learned he was the subject of an active arrest warrant out of Franklin County.
The court set conditions of release prohibiting alcohol possession or consumption by Garcia and an order that he not contact the alleged victim in the case.
If convicted of the charge Garcia faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
