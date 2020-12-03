Wanted Home Improvement Fraudster Taken Into Custody By Bail Bond Company, Held On $10,000 Bail

Home improvement fraud (adobe stock)

The court has spent a lot of time over the past several months waiting for Clayton Flye to show up for his sentencing on a home improvement fraud conviction.

Even after he was picked up on a $15,000 arrest warrant by bail bond agents in Barre this week, Flye still failed to appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing by video or telephone from Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, claiming he was not feeling well and did not wish to leave his cell.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments