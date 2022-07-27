Wanted Man Flees Police By Jumping Into Lake

A wanted man who recently failed to appear in court multiple times tried to flee from police by jumping into Lake Memphremagog in Newport.
That’s according to Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi who has filed felony charges of grand larceny and identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of narcotics possession against Cameron Bowen, 28, of Derby Line.
“The Newport Police Department, while attempting to arrest Mr. Bowen, found that he jumped into Lake Memphremagog and he tried to swim away from the Newport City Police officers,” said Illuzzi, while arguing that the court should order a curfew, a court-appointed custodian and set $25,000 bail on Bowen.
But Essex Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron said he didn’t think any of that was necessary.
“I don’t think that Mr. Bowen is a risk of flight,” said Judge Jiron, who released Bowen from jail back into the community on other conditions of release.
Bowen pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
According to court documents, Bowen is accused by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department of stealing thousands of dollars from his 73-year-old grandmother who suffers from dementia. Bowen is also accused of possessing fentanyl and heroin and has another pending charge in Orleans County.
State’s Attorney Illuzzi told the judge that Bowen’s recent behavior includes repeated failures to appear in court and violations of court orders.
“It appears conditions haven’t worked,” said Illuzzi. “He’s repeatedly failed to appear and so we think $25,000 cash is warranted under the circumstances.”
Defense attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville then argued that the requested bail was too much for her client and suggested Bowen sign for an unsecured appearance bond instead. Bowen told the court he was unaware of when he had to be in court.
Judge Jiron then ordered Bowen’s release without a custodian, curfew or bail.
Police say Bowen jumped into Lake Memphremagog on July 2 while officers were attempting to take him into custody on one of his recent arrest warrants issued by the court.
Bowen was later arrested by Newport Police and faces a possible sentence of up to 14 years in prison and $12,000 in fines on the Essex County charges.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.