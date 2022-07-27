Wanted Man Flees Police By Jumping Into Lake
Cameron Bowen appears by video from jail in Essex Superior Court on July, 27, 2022.

A wanted man who recently failed to appear in court multiple times tried to flee from police by jumping into Lake Memphremagog in Newport.

That’s according to Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi who has filed felony charges of grand larceny and identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of narcotics possession against Cameron Bowen, 28, of Derby Line.

