Shawn Douglass, 37, of Newport, was arrested on a warrant and also allegedly provided police false information during an incident on Sept. 12 in Derby. Douglass was reportedly in a vehicle that was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy at 3:30 p.m. He and another passenger provided police with false names.
According to police, Douglass was previously accused of criminal threatening, disturbing the police by phone and aggravated stalking. As a result, Douglass was taken into custody and cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 13
