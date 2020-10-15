A wanted St. Johnsbury man accused of carrying around a backpack full of illegal drugs and needles was picked-up on an arrest warrant this week.

Kevin Reynolds, 36, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Thursday. Judge Michael J. Harris set conditions of release and $200 bail. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Reynolds remained in pre-trial detention at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield Thursday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments