Warner Hodgdon Elected To Waterford Select Board Seat

Waterford elected a new select board member during Tuesday’s Australian ballot election.
Warner Hodgdon won outgoing board member Gary Allard’s seat by the small margin of 17 votes.
Out of the 139 ballots cast, 76 went to Hodgdon, 59 went to Heather Gonyaw, three were left blank and there was one write-in.
“I want to thank the voters of Waterford that had the confidence in me to elect me — it was quite close,” said Hodgdon on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m really looking forward to getting to work.”
Hodgdon’s first meeting will be next Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The new select board member has lived in town for the past 25 years and is retired after a career in the military and engineering. He will serve on the board for the next three years.
Hodgdon said Wednesday that he did not do much campaigning for the position other than telling friends and acquaintances that he was running.
“The way things are right now, you don’t go bang on anybody’s door,” he said.
In the past, candidates had to get signatures in order to get on the ballot. However, this requirement was waived for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m into old cars, so [I told] all my car guys and all my folks that belong to the Legion and the Elks, organizations like that, just to let them know that I was running,” Hodgdon said.
He believes his daughter Katie, who lives over in New Hampshire, may have done more campaigning than he did by posting about his candidacy on Facebook.
Hodgdon lives on Old Country Road South and is a lifelong Vermonter. Years ago he served as a multi-term selectman in Westminster, Vt. and believes that experience will enable him to hit the ground running.
The newcomer to the Waterford select board said during the town’s Feb. 22 information session that he hopes to contribute by seeking out new sources of material for the roads as well as planning ahead for the future.
“I have been a leader my entire life and welcome the opportunity to serve!” Hodgdon said in an email with the Caledonian.
Outgoing board member Allard thanked residents for their support over the past twenty years spent serving the community on the select and school boards, the Caledonian previously reported.
Fred Saar, select board member, was pleased with Tuesday’s turnout.
“It went very well,” he said on Wednesday afternoon. “We were afraid that weather would keep people away but we didn’t see that happen.”
Saar said that in a typical year 120 people come to the Waterford town meeting, so he was pretty happy with 139 ballots cast.
Official election results were not available on Wednesday as the town office is not open that day. However, Saar, who was present for vote counting, said that all 18 articles passed.
The only contested election was for select board.
The only question in Saar’s mind on the results was if the first and second constables received enough write-in votes for re-election; the two incumbents were not able to turn in their candidacy paperwork on time.
To be elected as a write-in candidate, Saar recalls that one needs to receive at least 30 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.