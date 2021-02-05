HAVERHILL — Voter support for Woodsville Rescue Ambulance will be measured in March.
A warrant article on this year’s ballot asks for the town to make Woodsville Ambulance its official EMT service, as long as it “continues to provide acceptable service” and its costs remain below comparable paramedic-level services.
The proposal, which was placed on the Haverhill Town warrant by petition, earned more than 130 signatures. It would be advisory only.
Dick Guy, the director of Woodsville Ambulance, created the petition after the Board of Selectmen declined to automatically renew Woodsville Ambulance’s contract in order to solicit a competing bid from Warren-Wentworth Ambulance Service.
Woodsville Ambulance would dissolve without the town contract, Guy said.
“We can’t exist without Haverhill support, so we’d go away,” he said, adding, “It’s unthinkable.”
Woodsville runs three ambulances around the clock, allowing them to handle multiple incidents at once. They respond to approximately 1,300 calls per year in Haverhill and surrounding communities.
Warren-Wentworth would operate a single ambulance 24/7 out of the North Haverhill Fire station. Secondary calls would be handled by mutual aid from surrounding towns, with a minimum 20- to 30-minute response time.
“[Warren-Wentworth] would be a huge step backwards. It’s not in the best interests of the people to do this,” Guy said.
Town officials have defended the bidding process as fiscally responsible.
Selectman Darwin Clogston doubted another service could surpass Woodsville Ambulance, but said the cost comparison was “in the best interest of taxpayers.”
However, in light of ongoing tensions between the town government and the Woodsville precinct, Guy felt a Town Meeting vote was necessary.
“I think the town people support Woodsville Ambulance tremendously. I think it’s just the Town Manager and Board of Selectmen that are being less than helpful here,” he said. “That’s basically why I put the petition out there, so the Board of Selectmen don’t get to make that choice. Basically, I don’t have faith in them.”
He said political issues should not influence the EMS contract, “There’s no place for that when we’re talking about people’s lives.”
WOODSVILLE ON THE WARRANT
The town government and Woodsville remain at odds for multiple reasons.
Woodsville Highway has sued the town over a funding dispute, the precinct opposes plans to merge North Haverhill, Haverhill Corner and Woodsville Fire into a single town department, and Woodsville has denied wrongdoing as the state conducts a financial audit of its finances dating back to 2015.
Those disagreements have spawned additional warrant articles. Both are advisory.
One seeks to rescind the 2020 Town Meeting Vote which authorized the creation of a town fire department, and the other calls for Town Manager Brigitte Codling to be removed.
