Warrant Article Seeks Dismissal Of Town Manager

HAVERHILL — Voters will weigh in on Town Manager Brigitte Codling next month.
A non-binding Town Meeting warrant articles seeks the removal of Codling, who has served two years as town manager.
Advisory in nature, the warrant article will serve as a referendum on Codling’s performance since being appointed in April 2019.
Cassandra Pierce submitted the petition warrant article with over 200 signatures. She feels Codling’s administration has lacked transparency, grown bureaucracy, and negatively impacted local residents.
“As a resident in the Town of Haverhill, I don’t feel she’s doing what’s best for us that live in town. She’s not looking out for the taxpayers’ best interests,” she said.
Pierce is the Select Board administrator in Piermont. She previously served as Haverhill’s bookkeeper but resigned shortly after Codling’s arrival. Those events were unconnected, she said.
It was afterward that she formed an opinion on Codling, she said.
Pierce continues to sit on Haverhill’s advisory budget committee, zoning board, and recreation commission.
“I’ve had many, many dealings with the town manager and enough is enough in my opinion,” said Pierce.
Codling has faced criticism throughout her tenure for pursuing reform policies.
Efforts to consolidate the town’s fire and highway departments and open a competitive bidding process for the town’s EMS contract have been met with stiff opposition.
The pushback has been strongest in Woodsville, where precinct officials’ have maintained strong support for the district’s independent fire, EMS and highway departments.
In those matters and others, opponents believe Codling has overstepped her authority.
Pierce claimed, “When she’s questioned, she will throw an RSA back [and say] ‘because I’m the town manager I can do this.’ Well, it’s not about power or control. You’re asked to be town manager for the benefit of the people and she’s just proven to be the complete opposite.”
Codling did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. However, in the past, she has said the Board of Selectmen sets policy and the town administration simply carries it out.
Darwin Clogston, Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, last month expressed full support for Codling, and said her actions as town manager have been appropriate and within the scope of her duties.
“I read in the paper that we’re all wrapped up around Brigitte’s little finger, that’s bulls***,” he said.
In addition, Codling has also come under fire for her management style, which some foes have called abrasive.
As proof, some have pointed to high-profile departures on her watch, such as former Police Chief Brandon Alling, who now heads the department in neighboring Piermont.
Codling has previously stated she cannot discuss personnel matters but has defended herself against allegations of micromanagement, calling them baseless and fabricated attacks on her character.
Prior to being hired as Haverhill Town Manager, Codling worked for the Vermont Agency of Transportation in various roles from 2000 to 2019.
She received her bachelor’s degree in architectural sciences and technology from Norwich University in 2002 and her master’s degree in business administration and management from Western Governors University in 2020.
