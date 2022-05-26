Warrant Issued For Local Man Charged With Car Theft, Impersonating Marshal

After he was a no-show at court, an arrest warrant has been issued for a Newport, Vt., man who was taken into custody in Littleton last year for possessing a stolen car, which police said he tried to fill up with gas for free by telling the store clerk he worked for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Chad Lawrence, 47, was indicted in September 2021 on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property after prosecutors said he was caught on the evening of June 17, 2021, at Cumberland Farms with a 2020 Honda CR-V that police said had been stolen in Stowe, Vt.
The store clerk at the time called 9-1-1 after a man came into the store with what she told police was a bizarre demand.
“The store clerk … stated that a male had come into the store and claimed to be driving for the U.S. Marshals Service and it’s the law that they paid for the gas,” Littleton Patrol Officer James Hamel wrote in the affidavit for arrest. “She called 9-1-1 because she was the only one working at the store and the man was acting strange.”
The clerk was able to give the 9-1-1 dispatcher the license plate number on the car.
Littleton police learned quickly that it had been stolen.
Upon arrival at Cumberland Farms at 278 Meadow St., they found the car still on scene, parked beside a fuel pump and with Lawrence allegedly inside.
Hamel approached and said Lawrence exited the Honda and made remarks about being a driver for the U.S. Marshals Service and he wanted Hamel to speak to the rear seat, where no one was sitting.
“I immediately believed the male was suffering from drug-induced paranoia or mental health problems,” wrote Hamel.
When Hamel asked Lawrence for his driver’s license, he said Lawrence handed him a non-driver identification card from Vermont that identified him by his name.
When asked who owned the vehicle, Hamel said Lawrence claimed it was “theirs,” referring to the U.S. Marshals Service, then said the Honda was his wife’s.
Hamel checked with the Stowe Police Department and confirmed that the Honda belonged to Bruce Nourjian and was reported stolen that morning.
Lawrence was then arrested and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections after refusing to speak with an attorney and refusing the services of a bail commissioner.
The day after his arrest, Lawrence, who is being represented by court-appointed defense counsel Patrick Richard, waived arraignment and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Court records reviewed Thursday show that Richard filed a motion to determine Lawrence’s competency to stand trial.
The prosecutor in the case, Assistant Grafton County Attorney Amanda Jacobson, filed a notice of no objection to the competency evaluation.
The judge on Aug. 3 ordered the evaluation and reordered it on Nov. 23 after Lawrence filed a “COVID no show letter” in October.
Several competency hearing dates were then canceled after the prosecution and defense agreed to continue the case and postpone the hearings.
On May 18, Lawrence failed to appear for a court hearing and the judge that day approved an arrest warrant sought by the Grafton County Attorney’s Office.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
