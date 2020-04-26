Washington County Judge Lowers Bail For Alleged Caledonia County Violent Offender

A Washington County Superior Court Judge has lowered the bail of a furloughee accused of committing a series of violent crimes.
Judge Mary Morrissey lowered the bail of John Sheehy, 28, from $75,000 to $50,000 after considering a motion for bail review filed by defense attorney Sam Swope of St. Johnsbury.
In his motion, Swope argued that his client had medical issues that put him at high risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus while being held in pre-trial detention behind bars.
“Mr. Sheehy has medical problems that make him particularly susceptible to COVID-19,” wrote Swope in his motion. “He has represented to counsel that he has the following health problems: diagnosed asthma and associated attacks; dental problems that result in severe headaches and a diagnosed seizure disorder.”
The motion was opposed by Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul who argued the Department of Corrections had taken appropriate steps to prevent and deal with COVID-19 and that reports to the contrary were based on “obsolete data.”
“On March 19, 2020, The Department of Corrections implemented new COVID-19 guidelines which Vermont Superior Court Judge Harris found satisfied all constitutional concerns,” wrote Paul in his motion of opposition.
Sheehy is accused of hitting a cat with his car while on furlough as he fled police during a high-speed chase, and then bragging about it on social media. Sheehy is also accused of terrorizing a West Burke family with garden shears and throwing a rock at a 4-year-old girl while she played on her front porch.
Sheehy has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to the case including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, excessive speed, reckless endangerment, first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, simple assault and unlawful mischief. As of Sunday he was still being held for lack of bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
COVID-19 requests for bail modifications and sentence reviews had been handled locally by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris. But Superior Court Chief Justice Brian Grearson, citing the authority granted in March by the Vermont Supreme Court’s coronavirus inspired “Declaration of Judicial Emergency,” ordered all COVID-19-related requests in the state to be heard by one specially appointed person in Burlington — Chittenden Superior Court Judge John Pacht.
The judiciary later modified that order and split-up the COVID-19 cases to be heard by one of three judges across the state.
According to Grearson’s new order, COVID-19 release motions in Rutland, Chittenden and Franklin-Grand Isle counties will continue to be heard by Judge Pacht.
But motions filed in Washington, Caledonia-Essex, Orleans and Lamoille counties are now assigned to Judge Morrissey.
Cases filed in Windham, Windsor, Orange and Bennington counties are assigned to Windham County Judge John Treadwell.
