On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the towns of St. Johnsbury and Burke, Casella Waste Systems and the Agency of Natural Resources will be co-sponsoring a Fall Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Day.

Wear a mask when delivering materials to the site at the St. Johnsbury Municipal Parking Lot on North Main Street. Place all waste in the car trunk or truck bed. Any resident or small business in the town of St. Johnsbury or the town of Burke are welcome to drop off hazardous wastes like pool chemicals, solvents and degreasers, oven and drain cleaners, old gasoline and paint thinners. Up to 10 gallons of liquids or 10 pounds of solid hazardous wastes and all pesticides and oil-based and latex architectural paints can be delivered at no charge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments