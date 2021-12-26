LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors held its budget public hearing on Tuesday evening, and Executive Director Paul Tomasi reported a strong end of year, saying the nearly 50 town district is on track to end the year in the black.
“We’re definitely entering 2022 in a very strong financial position,” reported Tomasi, after a quiet 30-minute public hearing on the proposed budget, where the board chatted and waited for members of the public to join the Zoom meeting, but no one did.
According to the budget proposed by the NEKWMD’s board, in a letter sent to the member towns prior to the annual town meeting day votes across the region in early March, “The proposed 2022 budget represents an increase of 4.6% compared to the 2021 budget - $37,088. The increase is due primarily to wage increases ($15,000) and the loan payment for the new vehicle ($13,964) we purchased in 2021. The good news is the District does not plan to raise any fees in 2022. The budget increase is being paid for by a dramatic increase in the money received for recyclables.”
There are several key items likely to affect member towns in 2022, according to a copy of the letter shared with the newspaper in recent days by NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi.
These include:
• A per capita assessment of $0.84 will be assessed in 2022. This represents a $0.10 decrease compared to 2021 to pay for costs associated with the baler ($39,056). Bills for the per capita assessment will be mailed in June of 2022 with a due date of Oct. 1, 2022. The 2020 census will be used to calculate the population figures in 2022.
• The proposed surcharge rate for 2022 will remain unchanged at $24.99/ton.
• Stop charges for servicing District schools and recycling facilities will remain unchanged. Schools will be charged $33/stop and recycling facilities will be charged $49/stop.
• Fee for compost totes is actually expected to decrease in 2022. The fee will drop $3.50/tote. The rate for 2022 will be $10.00/tote.
• The per ton charge for tires will be increasing in 2022. The current rate is $130/ton. The new rate in 2022 will be $180/ton. The NEKWMD will be working on making adjustments to our individual tire prices. We also expect to add two additional price categories to more accurately account for the various sizes coming through the waste district’s system.
The public hearing on the NEKWMD Board’s budget was held over Zoom on Dec. 14.
Tomasi, in his letter to select boards in members towns sent out earlier, also offered to attend any municipal meetings up until the end of February to explain the proposed 2022 budget for the waste district.
The proposed 2022 budget figure of $846,615.50 is subject to voter approval at town meeting on March 1.
Other Business
In other business at the recent NEKWMD Board meeting, Tomasi offered an update about the property tax issue with the town of Lyndon, where an agreement has been proposed to resolve an ongoing disagreement about whether the waste district must pay municipal property taxes. The district has maintained it is a municipality and does not pay property taxes while the town has attempted to collect property taxes in recent years on the district’s Church Street property.
A court mediated settlement to strike a host town agreement which both parties could agree to is close to being inked by the town; it has already been agreed to by the Board of Supervisors, but with some tweaks being made by Lyndon officials, the NEKWMD board will need to re-examine the agreement, Tomasi reported.
Tomasi reported he was not sure what the changes may be, but said there were not issues under the court stipulation that dealt with the property tax issue in question, ” … It was some language in the host town agreement … I have no indication what those changes may be, we’ll just wait and see what they bring back to us at our January meeting … both boards still have to approve the agreements. Our board approved what was sent to the town .. (the NEKWMD board) will have another opportunity to accept, alter or reject it, that’s where that stands. I’m hoping by our January meeting we can wrap that up,” he told the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.