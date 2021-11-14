ST. JOHNSBURY — Repair to a water main break on Bay Street was completed and water service restored Sunday afternoon after following a Saturday morning break.
According to Dan Gray, chief operator of the St. Johnsbury water system, as of Sunday at 4:30 p.m., “The water main repair is complete and water service restored. The boil order will be lifted in the advertised/affected areas when samples verify potability, tentatively Tuesday afternoon.” Those areas included Higgins Hill Road, Ridgewood Drive, Parker Ave., and Concord Ave. from Parker Ave. to Higgins Hill Rd.
At 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 12-inch water main (120psi) burst on Bay Street releasing 2.5+ million gallons of water in 1.5 hours, Gray stated in an email. “As a result, one storage tank (Higgins Hill) was emptied, and three other storage tanks were reduced to between 1-5 feet of water, resulting in low pressure.”
An advisory message Saturday at 7:55 a.m. from the St. Johnsbury Police Department had informed residents of the water line break on Bay St. in the area of rk Miles (formerly Allen Lumber), advising to avoid that area and seek alternate routes. The Department of Public Works (DPW) had been called to the scene at that time, the advisory stated, and that residents “should PLEASE conserve water [Saturday]” as “the Bay St. waterline break Will Affect All of the water system.”
Later Saturday afternoon, the police department issued a notice to the effect that “Due to low water pressure encountered during emergency repairs the St. Johnsbury Water System issued a precautionary boil water notice” in the areas of town mentioned above.
