A short section of Breezy Hill Road in St. Johnsbury will be closed on Tuesday as a crew will be doing water distribution line work.
It is expected that the work will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. During that time, Breezy Hill Road will be closed between Memorial Drive (US Route 5) and Roberts Brook Lane. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
