A water main break on Bay Street caused outages along Route 5 south all the way to Passumpsic Village, St. Johnsbury officials announced Sunday morning.

The break, near the intersection of Bay Street and South Main Street was announced a little after 10 a.m. St. Johnsbury Public Works crew members shut water service off in the vicinity at around 11 a.m. and the repairs took until just after 4 p.m. Bay Street was closed as a result.

