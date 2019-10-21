Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Bart Mitchell, of the St. Johnsbury Water Dept., cuts through a south-end section of Bay Street Sunday morning in preparations for repairs to a water main break. The good news, he said, was that being Sunday, closed businesses in the area wouldn't be affected, but that water to Comfort Inn Hotel would need to be cut off during repairs. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
A water main break on Bay Street caused outages along Route 5 south all the way to Passumpsic Village, St. Johnsbury officials announced Sunday morning.
The break, near the intersection of Bay Street and South Main Street was announced a little after 10 a.m. St. Johnsbury Public Works crew members shut water service off in the vicinity at around 11 a.m. and the repairs took until just after 4 p.m. Bay Street was closed as a result.
