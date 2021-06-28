ST. JOHNSBURY — A water main burst beneath Bay Street near RK Miles on Monday, sending a geyser through the asphalt that rose four feet into the air, according to employees of the building supply company.
Once enough of the ground was blasted away by the force of water, the water from the pipe streamed from a deep crater in the road. According to employees of RK Miles, formerly Allen Lumber, it was about noon when the pipe burst.
Crewmen from the St. Johnsbury Public Works Department responded and worked to locate the nearest valves to stop the water flow in order to access the broken pipe and repair it. An excavator was quickly brought to the scene, but clearing out the hole to access the pipe couldn’t happen until the water had been shut down and the water in the crater sucked out.
Gravel and broken pavement covered a section of Bay Street that extended about 30 yards. Water rushed downhill to the nearest stormwater drain.
DPW crewmen were unable to completely close the valves nearest the lines, which meant the repair needed to happen with some water coming through.
Steve Beauregard, director of the DPW, said repairing a line that still has a small amount of water coming through it is not ideal but it’s doable.
He said about eight feet of new pipe will replace the broken section. The pipe is 12 inches in diameter.
Workers were still on scene at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Beauregard said the work would continue until the new pipe was in place and normal water flow was restored. That was expected between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., he said.
Several water customers were impacted by the break and the needed repair. Beauregard said people on St. Mary Street were impacted as well as some addresses on the east side of Railroad Street. He said he didn’t know the full extent of the impacted area.
Beauregard said he didn’t believe it was a large number of water users who were impacted, but he said no matter how small the number of residents affected, losing water on a 90-degree day is a big deal.
The road near the repair was not be reopened to traffic Monday. The pipe will be covered but the surface will not be suitable for vehicles until later today, Beauregard said. Crews should have the road open by noon today.
“We do understand there’s a business right there so we don’t want to impact them anymore than we have to,” said Beauregard.
RK Miles stayed open throughout the afternoon on Monday. Getting there was not as convenient as there was only one access point from the south end of Bay Street; the road was closed on the other end where Bay Street begins beneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Tom Allen, former co-owner of Allen Lumber, and current manager of the St. Johnsbury location of RK Miles, and RK Miles yard foreman Ron Deschants stood near the water break and watched a tractor-trailer labeled “Marvin” drive over the Veterans Memorial Bridge and away from their business on Monday afternoon. It carried a trailer full of windows the business was expecting that day.
This was the second time a pipe broke near the building supply business. Allen recalled a water main that burst in February 2004, about 25 yards north of the pipe that burst on Monday. The break in February 2004 was closer to the corner of a warehouse building owned by Allen Lumber. The ground degraded so much that the structure needed to be torn down. It was replaced by the current building.
The air temperature difference between the pipe burst in 2004 and the one on Monday was about 95 degrees.
