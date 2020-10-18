Water Quality Monitoring Continues On Ticklenaked Pond

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Kerry O’Brien, from the Caledonia County Conservation District, pulls a water sample from a drainage near Scotch Burn in Ryegate to test for phosphorus and nitrogen levels entering Ticklenaked Pond. (Courtesy photo)
RYEGATE — Ticklenaked Pond recently achieved a water quality milestone and was removed from Vermont’s List of Impaired Surface Waters after phosphorus levels in the lake showed consistent reductions over the last five years.
Even with this good news for the lake, water sampling and monitoring efforts are continuing at the pond and its primary tributary, Scotch Burn. In a collaborative effort with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Caledonia County Conservation District, sampling efforts of the tributary have been underway this year following up on sites previously sampled in 2012.
