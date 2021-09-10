ST. JOHNSBURY — The Department of Public Works is advising that water will be unavailable on Monday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Gilman Avenue area. The purpose of the disruption is to connect temporary water to the area for the Gilman Avenue CSO Project.

Residents should expect to have water unavailable during the prescribed time period.

