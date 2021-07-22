Water Ski Camp Gives Back To Community

BARNET — Nearly 50 children, from ages 4 to 17, learned to water ski in three short days this month at Catamount Arts’ Harvey’s Lake Water Ski Camp. Run by Steve Dolgin, creator of the renowned program, The Art of Water Skiing, the camp just finished its eighth year as a Catamount Arts fundraiser, donating all proceeds to arts education programming.
Steve Dolgin, Debbie Dolgin and camp instructors, several of whom were once students of the camp, volunteer year after year, in most cases taking time off from their day jobs to staff the camp. In addition to time and expertise, materials including equipment and even gasoline are donated. While the camp has been affiliated with Catamount for eight years, Dolgin has been running the camp for over 40 years, serving hundreds, perhaps thousands of students and raising money for community organizations like Catamount Arts.
The camp’s biggest selling point? Every student gets up on skis within three days. “It’s so exciting,” says fifth-grader Cora Adams, “when you get up on the skis and you’re gliding across the water.”
“It’s like your floating and flying,” adds big brother Gabe.
Neither Cora nor Gabe had ever tried water skiing before, but that’s what makes the Art of Water Skiing program special. Dolgin’s teaching method includes recognizing each student’s skill level – novice, experienced or expert – and using a variety of techniques and equipment to meet each child where they feel both comfortable and challenged.
“They started the kids out on the boom first so they could safely gain some confidence and a feel for the sport,” says parent Kim Adams, “and then worked up to the kids being independent on skis. By the end of the camp, they could get up on their own and move back and forth behind the boat.”
The staff encourages students to watch and cheer for each other from the shore in between turns, keeping all campers engaged, enthusiastic and invested in everyone’s success and enjoyment. “The passion and enjoyment they have for water skiing is contagious and motivates the kids,” Kim continues. “The kids loved every minute of camp and are hoping to do it again next year!”
In addition to empowering kids on their new skills on the lake, the camp helps fund year-round arts education programming at Catamount Arts.
“Catamount’s arts education programming, which includes classes, workshops, and camps for children of all ages, is the most comprehensive program of its kind in the region,” Dolgin says. “Thanks to generous community support, it’s also among the most affordable, providing scholarships and payment plans to ensure access for all Northeast Kingdom children.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.