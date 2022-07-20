The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) announced Tuesday that Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council have approved projects to make drinking water and wastewater system improvements, totaling more than $7.95 million in the state.
Funding comes through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund (DWGT), the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).
Locally, Woodsville will benefit under the category “Drinking Water Asset Management.” An ARPA grant worth $65,000 is going to Woodsville Water and Light.
The grant funding will be used to develop, improve or implement asset management programs for drinking water systems. Asset management has become the foundation for sustainable water systems as it provides a holistic picture for how to conduct their business in a more effective and efficient method.
Also benefiting under this category is Lancaster, which is getting an ARPA grant of $80,000.
In a category identified as Wastewater Asset Management, Lisbon is getting ARPA funds totaling $30,000. The grant funding will be used to develop an asset management program to be used as a complete community specific decision-making tool for wastewater collection systems and/or pump stations.
