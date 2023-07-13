Waterford Adopts Short-Term Rental Regulations

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Monday adopted short-term rental regulations.
The board OK’d a short-term rental zoning by-law and definition, which will give the Planning Commission permitting authority over STRs.
The approval and adoption are temporary, and the by-law/definition will go to Town Meeting in March for final approval.
The Planning Commission wrote and approved the regulations over the winter to protect taxpayers and balance residential and economic interests.
It states, “The Town recognizes the benefit of Short-Term Rentals to homeowners, visitors, and the community. However, it is important not to create a nuisance or change the residential character of the area.”
Under regulations, STR owners must (1) obtain a conditional land use permit from the Development Review Board before operating and (2) comply with capacity, parking, rubbish and other performance standards.
The ordinance defines short-term rentals as “a publicly promoted rental for stays of less than 30 days.”
Only one STR will be allowed per property, and occupancy is limited to two people per bedroom, with a maximum capacity of six people.
Short-term rental owners must also comply with Vermont Department of Taxes rooms and meals tax rules and regulations and have a manager nearby available 24/7.
Those requirements are meant to ensure that “the commercial use of residential property does not adversely affect the neighborhood in which short-term rentals are located.”
Before approving short-term rental regulations, the board removed a prohibition on “gatherings,” because it was not adequately defined, and a requirement for Fire Chief life-safety inspections, because it could not be enforced under state law.
The by-law does not address STR registration, fees or fines. The Select Board would have to create those separately if desired.
Although Waterford has few short-term rentals, the Planning Commission agrees STR regulations are worth pursuing to protect residents and maintain the community’s character.
Waterford already has one problematic short-term rental, which prompted the Planning Commission to take action.
In addition, town officials believe more short-term rentals are in development and that out-of-town speculators are purchasing Waterford properties for STR purposes.
Some worry that short-term rentals have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal. STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements. However, there is no state oversight or enforcement mechanism.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped in 2022 under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
