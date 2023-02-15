Waterford Allocates Portion Of ARPA Funds

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Tuesday considered four requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Two were approved.
The Select Board awarded $50,000 to the Waterford Fire Department, to be placed in its equipment fund towards an eventual new truck purchase.
This comes a month after the Select Board zeroed out a warning article to place $69,000 in the special reserve fund for a fire truck purchase to provide tax relief.
Meanwhile $11,840 was given to Davies Memorial Library to repaint the exterior of the building it shares with the town offices and the U.S. Post Office.
Another request was tabled.
Charter Communications had agreed to deliver broadband service to 17 homes on Davis Lane, Knotty Lane, Slate Ledge Road and Suitor Road if the town commits $47,706 in ARPA funds towards the $90,206 project cost.
However, NEK Broadband has entered discussions. The proposal will be brought forward again once Charter Communications and NEK Broadband submit refined cost estimates for board consideration.
A fourth request was denied.
It would have contributed $500 in ARPA funds to address vandalism and misconduct problems at the Old County Road boat launch owned by Great River Hydro.
Select Board members Susan Hayes and Rob Begin requested the funds as a match for Great River Hydro’s costs to install solar power lighting, security cameras and signage.
However, members of the public objected, saying Great River Hydro was a multi-billion dollar company with sufficient funds for the relatively low-cost security actions.
Waterford has expended approximately half of its $372,461 in ARPA funding.
Earlier this year Waterford awarded $110,800 in ARPA funds to NEK Broadband to bring high-speed internet service to over 400 unserved and underserved households.
That includes 44 “priority” addresses with K-12 students, remote workers or those with telehealth needs lacking a minimum-speed broadband connection.
The town’s contribution will be matched by state funds and the estimated $3.3 million spur lines could be completed and activated as soon as next spring.
