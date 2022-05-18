Marcel Lapierre has been appointed Waterford’s Assistant Town Treasurer.
Lapierre, a Waterford resident for the past 30 years who works at the accounting firm Corrette and Associates, first introduced himself at the select board meeting on Feb. 7 of this year as a potential Treasurer candidate for Town Meeting. While he decided not to run for the office against interim Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw, he did offer his services to help work through the backlog at the town offices left by former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk and Assistant Treasurer Donna Berry.
“Basically, [Gonyaw] was looking for some help to try and get the books in order,” Lapierre explained at the special select board meeting held on Tuesday, May 17. “She doesn’t have time to keep doing back research while keeping up to the day-to-day stuff.”
“She’s told me a couple of things she’s come up with,” he continued. “We almost lost our health insurance because it wasn’t paid back in 2021, and she had to jump through hoops to get that taken care of. I guess we also have a hit on insurance because we didn’t have insurance certificates … there’s a lot of policy work that needs to be done, and she couldn’t do that and keep up with the day-to-day stuff, plus everything else that everybody’s been asking her.”
Lapierre also explained that there’s no current list of town assets.
In addition, Gonyaw explained to the select board last Tuesday, May 10, that there needed to be a better division of duties within the town offices with regard to finances in order to keep checks and balances.
Lapierre will begin work on Saturday, May 21, and will work 16 hours per week. According to Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti, there is enough money in the budget to cover Lapierre’s hiring.
“I think we should go with Marcel and get moving,” said select board member Marcia Martel. “Let’s not stall it any longer.”
Other aspects of decisions made by previous town officials will be investigated, the board decided.
At last week’s meeting, resident Debie Allard alleged that — according to public records — Pelow utilized 160 hours ($4,480) of paid leave during her one month of work in 2022 prior to her resignation, after utilizing 160 hours of paid leave in 2021. In addition, Allard alleged that Berry used 65 hours of paid leave during January 2022 before her resignation, after utilizing 30 hours of paid leave in 2021.
Allard explained that there was no employee handbook and no policy on vacation, according to previous communication she had with Pelow.
“My concern is if this is misappropriation of funds for the office, and I think it should be looked into,” she said.
Allard also alleged that the minutes from January 20, 2021 meeting were falsified.
“I think we should send it out and get it reviewed,” said select board chair Gary Allard on Tuesday evening. “We will find a place to send it, be it Attorney General, State’s Attorney, State Police … wherever. It’s not our determination if it’s legal or not, it is ours to act upon it when it is found to be illegal.”
Other select board members agreed.
“Maybe we’re looking at nothing, maybe we’re looking at something,” Gary Allard added.
