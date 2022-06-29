WATERFORD — Following a period of discord and disarray, Waterford is making strides.
The Select Board on Tuesday unanimously appointed Deb Benoit as the Town Clerk, with hopes of bringing stability to the office.
Benoit will be the third Town Clerk this year following the resignations of Jessy Pelow on Jan. 31 and Kandy Benedetti on June 17.
She was one of two applicants for the position, and the only one that interviewed with the Select Board.
“I just felt I could help the town out, be a consistent person in the town office, and let’s move forward,” Benoit said.
Meanwhile the Select Board continued work on a municipal personnel policy manual, the town’s first such handbook, which is intended to bring structure and accountability to town government.
Among other things, it would address concerns over job descriptions and requirements, division of duties, benefits packages, appropriate behavior, and ethical conduct that were raised under the previous Select Board administration.
Select Board Chair Gary Allard said the handbook would replace the makeshift policy that is currently in place.
“You have to have guardrails. I think that’s what the problem was before, there were no guardrails,” said board Chair Gary Allard.
Fellow board member Rob Begin agreed.
He said the under-construction personnel policy manual “establishes guidelines for what we expect from town employees, and what they can expect out of their jobs. Any good company or organization will have a solid personnel policy.”
TOWN CLERK
A 30-year Waterford resident, Benoit arrives from Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton, N.H., where she worked as a paraprofessional.
Her background includes 17 years of office and general management experience and she previously served on the Waterford School Board.
A mother of two, she also coaches volleyball at St. Johnsbury Academy.
She will work alongside Treasurer Heather Gonyaw (appointed in January, elected in April) and Assistant Treasurer Marcel Lapierre (appointed in May). Her first day was Wednesday.
“I’m sure there’s a lot to get in order, it’s just walking in the door tomorrow and seeing what’s on the desk,” she said following her appointment.
Begin offered strong support for Benoit, and said her hiring was a sign of progress.
He acknowledged that Waterford went through a difficult period where various issues — employee turnover, contentious debate, political acrimony, and more — had cast a cloud on the community.
However, he expressed optimism that a brand new Select Board and administrative staff would lead the town to better days.
“There have been some bumps in the road, but I think we’re on the right track,” he said. “We’ve established priorities, and we’re chipping away at them.”
POLICY WORK
The Select Board on Tuesday reviewed a portion of the draft policy that dealt with vacation and sick day benefits.
They agreed that sick days should be capped at five days, and could not be carried over, and that no more than 40 hours of vacation time could be carried over to the following year.
Those numbers were revised down at Begin’s suggestion.
The draft policy originally would have allowed up to 200 hours of vacation carryover, which Begin called “excessive,” and 80 hours of sick day carryover, which he said was “too high.”
There is an urgency to create a formal vacation policy.
Earlier this year Pelow allegedly utilized 160 hours ($4,480) of paid leave and Assistant Town Clerk/Treasurer Donna Berry used 65 hours of paid leave in January before their joint resignation on Jan. 31. That comes after Pelow allegedly used 160 hours and Berry used 65 hours of paid leave in 2021.
During the discussion, a member of the public in attendance asked that the Select Board have the draft policy reviewed by a human resources attorney before it is approved. The suggestion was taken under advisement.
The Select Board also looked over a section of the draft policy that covers personal conduct.
It would apply to municipal employees, appointed and elected officials. Among other things, it prohibits the acceptance of unlawful harassment.
Concerns were raised about how complaints would be handled. Under the current policy adopted in September 2019, “issues regarding dissatisfaction with services being provided by the town, or with the town employees” must be directed to the Select Board.
But what if the complaint is about the Select Board, as was the case during the previous administration?
Allard suggested that some matters needed to be handled in a public- or non-public meeting format, barring clearly defined legal matters such as sexual harassment. However, others disagreed.
The discussion was tabled pending further review.
The draft policy is based upon municipal policies in other Vermont communities, such as Proctor and Poultney, and information provided by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
The Select Board will continue to work on the draft policy, and they expect to post a copy online for public comment in the near future.
