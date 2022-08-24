Waterford: ARPA Funds Approved For Broadband Expansion
Select Board Vice Chair Michael Barrett speaks in support of awarding ARPA funds to NEK Broadband during a board meeting at the Waterford School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Tuesday agreed to use a portion of the town’s ARPA funds on internet expansion.

By a 4-0 vote, the board awarded $110,800 to NEK Broadband to bring high speed internet service to over 400 unserved and underserved households.

