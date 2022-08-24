Waterford: ARPA Funds Approved For Broadband Expansion

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Tuesday agreed to use a portion of the town’s ARPA funds on internet expansion.
By a 4-0 vote, the board awarded $110,800 to NEK Broadband to bring high speed internet service to over 400 unserved and underserved households.
NEK Broadband is already planning a regional broadband expansion that will run a backbone line through Waterford.
With ARPA funds, they will build 67 miles of spur lines off of the backbone to Waterford customers.
The town’s contribution will be matched by state funds, and the estimated $3.3 million spur lines could be completed and activated as soon as next spring.
“This is definitely town-changing,” said Vice Chair Michael Barrett, noting that over 90 percent of Waterford homes will have fast fiber service once the proposed spur lines are completed.
Once the build-out is completed, Barrett said, the town would “probably become the most connected town in Vermont.”
Spur lines would provide high-speed internet access to 403 unserved or underserved addresses in various Waterford neighborhoods.
That includes 44 “priority” addresses with K-12 students, remote workers or those with telehealth needs lacking a 25/3 minimum broadband connection.
The Waterford School, Fire Department and town offices would also benefit.
NEK Broadband originally requested the ARPA funds on Aug. 2 but the Select Board postponed its decision in order to receive public comment.
Three weeks later, no objections had been raised.
“The board received two emails from community member, all in high support,” said board member Rob Begin said. “I have not heard anything negative.”
NEK Broadband is seeking local funds as a way to help pay for the estimated $175 million project.
While grant funds are expected to cover approximately 60 percent of project costs, NEK Broadband must still find another $75 million.
For that reason, they are asking communities to contribute funds towards the construction of spur lines and “middle- and last mile” connections.
More than a dozen other communities have approved NEK Broadband funding requests to expedite the construction of middle- and last-mile connections off of the backbone. That includes Hardwick ($139,000), Ryegate ($76,000), Groton (appx. $45,000), Walden ($40,000) and Peacham ($30,000).
Begin agreed the project was a suitable use for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“To me, the whole point of ARPA funds was this type of thing and I fully support the project,” Begin said.
Communities that approve NEK Broadband’s ARPA funding requests will be first in line. Others will have to wait.
During discussion on Tuesday, Select Board Chair Gary Allard questioned that approach, and wondered why NEK Broadband — which was already taxpayer funded through government grants — required additional public investment through the towns.
“It feels like they’re holding a gun to your head, you have to pay them to finish [internet expansion],” he said.
However, Allard conceded, without NEK Broadband the proposed build-out might never happen.
“I’m not against giving them the money [because] I don’t see how it will happen otherwise,” he said.
