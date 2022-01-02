Waterford’s Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Donna Berry will be resigning from her position effective March 1, 2022 — Town Meeting Day.
Current Select Board Chair Fred Saar confirmed the departure in an email on Thursday afternoon. When asked why the town official was resigning, Saar said, “I can only speculate.”
Berry started working in the Waterford town offices in 2020.
“We in the Town Clerk’s Office gained a new member, and her name is Donna Berry,” wrote Jessy Pelow, current Town Clerk and Treasurer, in the 2020 Town Report. “Donna is from Concord, Vt., and has been a wonderful addition to the office.”
Berry served as the town clerk in Concord from 2008 until her resignation from that position in early 2016, the Caledonian previously reported. Berry began her service to the town of Concord in January 1997 as assistant town clerk, remaining in that position for over a decade.
Saar said Friday that Pelow — who gave birth to a baby girl in late October and has been on maternity leave — has not yet received a resignation letter from Berry.
According to the Waterford town clerk’s email auto-reply, signed by Berry, “The Office will be closed from December 20th — January 4th for a much-deserved holiday break. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”
David Morrison, a lifelong Waterford resident, said Friday that Berry had also mentioned her resignation, effective Town Meeting Day, to him. Morrison said he believed Pelow would be back in the town offices come Monday, Jan. 3.
Berry has also served as the town’s delinquent tax collector since her appointment to that position on March 8, 2021 — a select board decision strongly criticized by numerous town residents.
Special Select Board Budget Meeting To Be Held Wednesday
The Waterford Select Board will be holding a special public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Union Baptist Church — located at 932 US Route 5 — at 7 p.m. According to the agenda, the meeting will be to review the proposed 2022 budget.
The meeting will only be held in person, despite recent efforts to also allow remote participation.
At the Nov. 8, 2021, select board meeting, Saar explained that the town had expended just under $2,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to purchase a new 360-degree camera and town laptop in order to facilitate hybrid meetings.
However, Bill Piper — a select board member who spends winters in Montana — noted an inability to fully hear what was going on during both the November and December select board meetings. In December, the Zoom meeting froze halfway through.
Saar said Thursday that the board has “finally given up” after having too many issues with Zoom and the large number of attendees at select board meetings.
At the Dec. 13, 2021 select board meeting, the board voted to adopt a policy “strongly encouraging” masks for public meetings.
The posted agenda for Wednesday’s special select board meeting includes a copy of the proposed 2022 budget. It can be found at waterfordvt.org/selectboard.html under “Agendas.”
