Waterford Board OKs Town Budget With Slight Decrease

In this file photo from 2018, David Morrison, front right, and others raise their hands in support of a morning start for the Waterford Town Meeting. (File photo by Paul Hayes)

WATERFORD — The Waterford Selectboard approved the town budget, which will not be increasing, on Monday night.

The $1,116,316 in anticipated town revenue, of which $975,851 comes from property taxes, is the same as was budgeted for last year. In fact, Fred Saar, Selectboard member, said the budget is down $30.

