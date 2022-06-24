LOWER WATERFORD — The Select Board held a special meeting on Thursday night at the town offices to appoint a replacement for the town’s most recent, and not long-lasting town clerk, Kandy Benedetti. The board interviewed one candidate in an executive session but took no action.

An unidentified second applicant didn’t attend the meeting and the board hopes to connect with that person before making a final decision. That applicant is not a registered voter in Waterford.

There were only a handful of members of the public at the meeting. One of the attendees asked Deb Benoit if she was applying for the clerk position and she replied, “No comment.”

Benoit remained with the board for a private interview that lasted about a half-hour while a handful of members of the public went upstairs into the Davies Memorial Library.

Benoit left the town office by the time the board re-convened.

Select Board Chairman Gary Allard was asked for both candidates’ applications and resumés but said he first needed to check to see if that information on the candidates is public.

“Either way, you will get a response as soon as I hear,” Allard told the newspaper. “I am all for the public’s right to know … just don’t want to get myself into something.”

Benedetti had only been the town clerk since February, appointed first as interim then as the town clerk after the resignations of a handful of key town staff, including the town clerk and her assistant. Benedetti said she was resigning for personal reasons.

Allard said toward the end of the special meeting Thursday, “We are going to wait until Tuesday night to make any decision. We are minus two board members.”

He said the interview with Benoit went well, when asked by town resident David Morrison, a member of the Board of Civil Authority who expressed concern about the upcoming election and not having a clerk in place - again.

Morrison said, “Whoever you find, I’m perfectly willing to help with whatever knowledge I have, right off the bat.”

He added, “I hope you get somebody by next Tuesday.”

