Up until 225 years ago, the town of Waterford, Vt., was known by a different name: Littleton.
According to the Waterford Historical Society, the area was chartered under that name in 1780. However, likely due to the fact that a town just across the river in New Hampshire was also named Littleton, residents decided in 1796 to petition the state legislature to alter their name.
In March of 1797 (almost exactly 225 years ago), by an act of the legislature, the 40-square-mile border town was renamed “Waterford.”
On Wednesday at the Davies Memorial Library, town residents marked the naming anniversary with cake, a special proclamation from Governor Phil Scott and the Historical Society’s annual meeting.
State Representative Marcia Martel read the proclamation, to applause from those gathered.
The document noted not only the town’s naming anniversary but also its rich history “from its Native American and settler farming and forestry roots forward,” and its multiple villages which supported New England’s growth “through inns, stage routes, river crossings and a railroad line.”
“Waterford’s population has included a state justice and United States Senator [nineteenth-century Jonathan Ross], American Revolution veterans and Civil War soldiers, prison camp survivors, teachers, musicians, writers, artists, engineers, inventors and entrepreneurs,” reads the proclamation.
“Waterford treasurers many sites of historic interest, including its churches, cemeteries, and auto racetrack,” it continues. “Waterford’s residents have embraced diversity of national origin, heritage, worship, and political belief and […] today, Waterford is a vibrant community with hopes for a prosperous future.”
The document concludes by Gov. Scott proclaiming March 9, 2022, as “Waterford History and Heritage Day.”
Helen Pike, President of the Waterford Historical Society, said the proclamation would be framed and make the rounds to their various upcoming public history programs and events, some of which will be held jointly with the Davies Memorial Library, Waterford School, Waterford Volunteer Fire Co. and Union Baptist Church.
Of note include public programs with Waterford School students in May, a free cemetery restoration workshop in June, a celebration at Lee Farm in July with speaker Steve Perkins (Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society) and an August exhibition of historical artifacts and collections at the Union Baptist Church.
“The other thing about history, for us, is that history is happening every day,” said Waterford Historical Society Director Beth Kanell. “The story of your house now is part of Waterford’s history, and we’re interested. We’ll help you figure some of it out if you’re curious about a building, or about road in Waterford. […] Ask us, we’re here for it.”
Pike gave credit to the late David Carpenter (author of “Waterford’s World”) and C.E. Harris (author of “A Vermont Village”) for collecting and writing about the area’s history, knowledge to which the Historical Society continues to add.
“There’s a lot of history still to be discovered, which is really exciting,” said Pike.
More information can be found at waterford-vt-history.blogspot.com or on Facebook.
