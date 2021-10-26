Waterford Citizens Committee For ARPA Funds To Meet Tonight

A Waterford citizens committee will be holding their first official meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss possible uses of the town’s recently-received state and federal stimulus funds.
According to Roberta Gillott, chair of the Citizens Committee for ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds, the meeting will be accessible in person at the Davies Memorial Library and also remotely via Zoom.
“We will do our very best to manage a hybrid, cooperative session,” she said.
The meeting will be informational and is intended to educate residents about the eligibility requirements and possibilities for funded projects along with the timeline and process. The town has $372,461.85 (distributed over two years) with which to work.
The committee, which held an initial organizational meeting on Oct. 14, is vice-chaired by Waterford State Rep. Marcia Martel and resident Heather Gonyaw. Recommendations developed by the committee will be recommended to the town select board.
“This will definitely not be the only opportunity to participate in the process,” Gillott said. “There will be more opportunities to learn about the ARPA funds and put forward your ideas!”
At the Oct. 11 select board meeting, Gillott explained that the committee was planning both a public meeting as well as informal informational and suggestion-gathering events during the transfer station’s open hours.
The Zoom meeting can be joined with the meeting ID of 868 5433 5899.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.