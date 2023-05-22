Waterford DRB Postpones Decision For Home Based Business
Waterford, Vermont #filephoto

WATERFORD — The Development Review Board on May 15 postponed a decision on a proposed residential business to next month.

Applicant Keith Decarolis seeks a conditional use permit to operate an automotive detailing, washing, and undercoating business at 356 Woodlawn Rd.

