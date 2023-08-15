Waterford Fire Seeks Funds For Vehicle Repairs

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Monday heard some good news and some bad news from Waterford Fire Chief Collin Fucci.
Fucci led with the bad news.
The department must address $36,000 in vehicle repair costs, four times the amount budgeted.
WFD already emptied its $9,000 vehicle maintenance account to overhaul Engine 1 and keep it operational and must find an additional $27,000 to make other necessary repairs to its four-truck fleet.
That includes: A pump service/rebuild for Engine 1 (estimated cost $13,000 to $16,000), pump rebuild for Tanker 1 (est. $3,000), dust particulate filter replacement for Rescue 1 (est. $6,685), and light bar replacement for Forestry 1 (est. $1,000).
Engine 1 and Tanker 1 are specialized fire apparatus, Rescue 1 and Forestry 1 are modified Ford 550s.
Fucci, who took over the department in January, could not explain why all four vehicles fell into disrepair at the same time. Mechanics attributed the issues to routine wear and tear.
Asked which item was the priority, Fucci said “to get [Rescue 1] up and running.”
Meanwhile, Tanker 1 was due to be replaced, but the order was canceled in January because it was done improperly under a prior Select Board in Nov. 2021. The fire department is expected to re-submit a tanker purchase for voter approval at the 2024 Town Meeting.
Fucci said vehicle dependability was critical for Waterford Fire, which has handled 105 calls this year (through Monday).
The Select Board will meet with Fucci for preliminary 2024 budget talks at the end of the month.
FAMILIAR FACE
There was also good news.
Roger Leroux, a longtime local firefighter and 27-year Waterford Fire Chief, rejoined the department on Aug. 1.
Retired ten years, he will serve as an incident safety officer.
“Firefighter safety is the number one thing that I am focused on,” Fucci said. “When you have command at a scene you’ve got firefighters, you’ve got mutual aid, you’ve got the incident itself, you’ve got a lot of things going on. To have … that extra person with over 30 years of experience [Leroux] to help during that situation is huge.”
STAFFING ISSUES
Waterford Fire needs medical personnel.
The department has two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and one emergency medical responder (EMR, a level below EMT), down from eight EMTs during Fucci’s first stint as Waterford Fire Chief from 2011 to 2015.
What’s more, the two EMTs on the department roster have limited availability.
One is Fucci’s son, Shea, who works full-time for Plymouth (N.H.) Fire and will be in Waterford during his off days. The other is Jeff Gingue, who recently opened a business and “is out straight,” Fucci said.
“We need to increase our EMS presence as an organization and a town,” Fucci said, noting that Waterford Fire responds 5-10 minutes faster to in-town calls than CALEX Ambulance. “That is life safety time, that is life saving time.”
To address the problem, Waterford Fire aims to host an EMR class in the fall.
“We need help, we need recruitment, we need bodies,” Fucci said. “Whatever the Select Board can do to help drive that, please.”
GRANT UPDATE
Waterford Fire is awaiting word on a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application.
WFD submitted a $200,000 request to the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program for air packs, air bottles, masks, six new sets of turnout gear, 25 helmets, fire hose, nozzles, and a 35 foot ladder.
While multiple rounds of AFGP grant awards have been announced, Fucci said the town’s application has not officially been declined, which he considered a hopeful sign.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to get it, but we still have a pulse,” Fucci said.
In the meantime, Waterford Fire received six used air packs from the Barrington (R.I.) Fire Department.
The department must re-test the air packs in September, in order to certify them for another year of use. Testing will cost $1,000 total.
The donated air packs are newer generation than the air packs WFD already has.
“They’re buying us some time,” Fucci said.
Fucci said the fire department is also looking to replace desks (donations welcome) and improve exterior landscaping outside of the station.
In addition, WFD will install a new hydrant at Duck Pond Road, to be paid for through grant funds, and is awaiting grant approval to re-design the hydrant at Rabbit Hill Inn, to improve the water supply, Fucci said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.