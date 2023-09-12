Waterford Fire To Use ARPA Funds For Vehicle Repairs

WATERFORD — The Waterford Fire Department will use American Rescue Plan Act money for much-needed vehicle maintenance.
WFD will spend approximately $25,000 in ARPA funds to make necessary repairs to its four-truck fleet.
That includes: A pump service/rebuild for Engine 1 (estimated cost $13,000), pump rebuild for Tanker 1 (est. $3,000), and dust particulate filter replacement for Rescue 1 (est. $6,685).
Fire Chief Collin Fucci last month informed the Select Board that the department must address $36,000 in vehicle repair costs, four times the amount budgeted.
He returned to the Select Board on Monday with a plan to pay for that work.
The town had committed $50,000 in ARPA funds to the fire department towards an eventual truck purchase, but Fucci suggested a chunk of those funds be used to fix WFD’s vehicles instead.
The Select Board gave Fucci their blessing.
Their approval was not required but Fucci, who was appointed in January, wanted to ensure town support.
He could not explain why all four vehicles fell into disrepair at the same time. Mechanics attributed the issues to routine wear and tear.
HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
The Select Board will hold a special meeting in the coming days to determine how to proceed with Town Garage repairs.
Last month, the Select Board reviewed an $180,0000 price estimate for the project and suggested it could be paid for through a combination of American Rescue Plan Act and highway department building maintenance funds (approximately $59,000).
However, the board miscalculated the remaining ARPA funds, which total approximately $74,000.
As a result, the project may require a bank note to pay for a portion of the work.
Select Board Chair Michael Barrett will request loan information from multiple banks, to determine what terms and rates are available.
The board would hold a special meeting to review the loan terms, cost estimates, and project bids, and determine a course of action.
A special meeting must be warned 48 hours in advance.
The project would replace an undersized, dilapidated wing of the Town Garage that is too small to accommodate most vehicles and is plagued by a leaky roof and mold problems.
