Caledonia Cooperative Superintendent Mark Tucker announced the hiring of Chris Miller as principal at Waterford School. Miller will replace Kelley Brooks who served as the school head for six years.
Miller served as Assistant Principal at Lamoille Union Middle School and was Director of Guidance at Hazen Union and Green Mountain Tech Center. He was Principal of North Country Union High School for two years before serving as Dean of Students at Lyndon Town School last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.