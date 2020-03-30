Caledonia Cooperative Superintendent Mark Tucker announced the hiring of Chris Miller as principal at Waterford School. Miller will replace Kelley Brooks who served as the school head for six years.

Miller served as Assistant Principal at Lamoille Union Middle School and was Director of Guidance at Hazen Union and Green Mountain Tech Center. He was Principal of North Country Union High School for two years before serving as Dean of Students at Lyndon Town School last year.

