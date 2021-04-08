Waterford Historical Society Contributes To State Exhibit

The Waterford Historical Society’s archaeological dig with elementary school students is part of the new exhibit “Lively & Local” at the Vermont History Museum through July 31.
Curated by the Vermont Historical Society (VHS), Lively & Local displays photos and related artifacts submitted by some of the 190-plus historical societies and museums across the state. Waterford provided photos relating to a summer “adventure camp” during which directors helped participating elementary school students learn how to do an archaeological test dig.
Led by Craig Brown and Donna Rae Heath, the site was the historic Hale-Bonnett-Koeppl Farm on Lower Waterford Road overlooking the Connecticut River. Pupils learned how to stake out a site, carefully dig and sift for artifacts, and identify what they uncovered.
“We were thrilled that WHS members Karen and Jerry Koeppl offered a part of their farm for this educational program,” said Helen Pike, WHS president, adding that a new test dig site to look for the remains of an 1858 schoolhouse is under consideration for 2021.
“The four-day ‘adventure camp’ was also a great example of various civic groups working in partnership,” Pike said about the summer program that took place over a four-day period in July 2018.
Base camp was the Community Room on the lower level of the Congregational Church. It served as an indoor classroom and lunchroom. From there, Brown and Heath also led the pupils on a hike down Maple Street to the Connecticut River to point out evidence of the long-ago settlement, and to talk about the 1890 log drive that took out the covered bridge once linking Lower Waterford to West Littleton.
Another activity involved matching names in the Community Memorial Garden – including the Bonnett name – to gravestones in the Lower Waterford Cemetery located adjacent to the farm, and a walking tour of the Rabbit Hill Inn property. Students also learned how to read 19th century maps, and then drew their own, marking the historic sites they visited.
Visitors to Lively & Local at the state museum can “Build Your Own Historical Society,” choosing objects for their own historical society using examples from participating organizations and the Vermont Historical Society. Waterford submitted a photo of the artifacts students unearthed at the former dairy farm.
“These stories highlight the many different ways local historical societies approach and fulfill their missions,” noted Eileen Corcoran, VHS outreach manager, in a prepared statement.
Support for the exhibit was provided by the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation.
