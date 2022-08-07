WATERFORD — Residents turned out in large numbers Sunday at the Union Baptist Church on Route 5 for a look at “popup” artifacts and other historical items. It was part of Family Fun Day at the church, and the beginnings of what Waterford Historical Society members hope will develop into a town museum.

In a letter dated July 15, 2022, to the Waterford selectboard, “we have two nearly-full archive cabinets in the town office lobby,” historical society president Helen Pike stated. More such artifacts “are in a private homeowner’s barn in the aftermath of the Congregational Church’s June 23 vote to sell the 163-year-old building to a private individual,” she added in the letter.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments