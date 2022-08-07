Nola Forbes displays a vintage cover of 'Lucky Lindy' in her right hand. In her left hand is a scaled-down version of the quilt in foreground made by her grandmother depicting the first-ever Atlantic crossing-by-plane by Charles Lindbergh May 20-21, 1927. Her grandmother finished the quilt in the early 1930s, she recalled. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Nola Forbes displays a vintage cover of 'Lucky Lindy' in her right hand. In her left hand is a scaled-down version of the quilt in foreground made by her grandmother depicting the first-ever Atlantic crossing-by-plane by Charles Lindbergh May 20-21, 1927. Her grandmother finished the quilt in the early 1930s, she recalled. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Back in the day there was Upper Waterford, which connected to Pattenville, N.H.; both are now underwater, said Helen Pike (pictured), Waterford Historical Society president. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
WATERFORD — Residents turned out in large numbers Sunday at the Union Baptist Church on Route 5 for a look at “popup” artifacts and other historical items. It was part of Family Fun Day at the church, and the beginnings of what Waterford Historical Society members hope will develop into a town museum.
In a letter dated July 15, 2022, to the Waterford selectboard, “we have two nearly-full archive cabinets in the town office lobby,” historical society president Helen Pike stated. More such artifacts “are in a private homeowner’s barn in the aftermath of the Congregational Church’s June 23 vote to sell the 163-year-old building to a private individual,” she added in the letter.
Artifacts from the days of driving logs down the Connecticut River were on display, including a pike, a 12 foot tall tool which was used to move logs. It was discovered five years ago by the son of historical society member David Davis in Bloomfield, where the East Branch River merges with the Connecticut River, David said. His son spotted it partially buried in mud on the riverbank in the Bloomfield/Strafford NH area. Also on display were the boots river loggers wore, with spikes that gave them plenty of foot traction atop the logs.
“This is what many of us have in our homes, because we have no museum in Waterford, and we would like to see a museum in Waterford so we can take these beautiful objects out of our home and let the public see them,” Pike said on Sunday, adding it was a one-time event. “We asked for eight tables to display what was in our homes. We would like the town of Waterford to commit ARPA funds into converting the town office into a town museum.”
Also on display was a 1930s-era quilt commemorating Charles Lindbergh’s historic 1927 Atlantic crossing by airplane. “I’ve read that 10 percent of Vermont’s population greeted him at the Springfield, Vt. airport when he returned, and I’m thinking Grandma must have been in that crowd,” said Nola Forbes, referring to her grandmother who made the quilt.
The crowd perused the various historical popups encircling the large room, also digging into the plentiful food items to choose from.
UPCOMING: Sept. 24 at 4:30 at Davies Memorial Library, the historical society has a program “Digging Waterford” scheduled, as part of National Archaeology Month.
In their Oct. 22 meeting, also at the library, society directors will put out the call for new blood. “The directors are looking to retire…while remaining active as members only,” a WHS handout read. “In just over six years, the hard work’s been done…and the WHS board is now ready for new fans to take Vermont’s youngest historical society into the future.”
