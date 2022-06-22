Waterford Historical Society Holding Gravestone Restoration Event As Part Of 225th Anniversary Celebration

Waterford Historical Society director Craig Brown, right, teaches elementary school students how to do an archaeological test dig at Hale-Bonnett-Koeppl Farm in Lower Waterford in 2018. (Contributed file photo)
The Waterford Historical Society is partnering with the Vermont Old Cemetery Association to hold a public workshop on gravestone restoration at the historic West Waterford Cemetery on Duck Pond Road, between Hale and Kidder Roads, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Limited roadside parking is available on the cemetery side of Duck Pond Road to allow for traffic to pass safely. Off-road parking is available in the country lane to the left of the cemetery and in the dooryard of the workshop to the right of the cemetery, thanks to the property owner.
Residents not registered for this workshop are invited to stop by and observe how Waterford’s original settlers are being honored in their final place of rest after decades of neglect.
There will be a display with some details of West Waterford’s role as the original site for a town center. This program is part of a series of events throughout the year to celebrate the historic name change to Waterford from Littleton 225 years ago.
