Waterford Historical Society Leads Archaeological Dig

An archaeological test dig of the Town House site, which Waterford's early settlers attempted to have as a central location for public meetings, was performed this past weekend, July 16 and 17, 2022. Findings included a trio of bricks with traces of creosote, indicating the townhouse had a chimney and was used for meetings during the winter months. Other items consisted of a piece of mortar, nails and some modern debris including a 1955 license plate. From left: Dave Davis, Craig Brown, Herb Nutter, Martha Nutter and Donna Heath participate in the dig which is part of several events happening this summer in celebration of Waterford's 225th naming anniversary. (Contributed Photo)
