The Waterford Historical Society partnered with the Vermont Old Cemetery Association to help restore the gravestones in the West Waterford Cemetery on Saturday.
Drenched in sweat and covered in dirt, over 35 volunteers from numerous towns turned out in the scorching sun to help revive a piece of Northeast Kingdom history. The workshop spanned over four hours, with some sticking it out from start to finish while others scattered in throughout the morning.
“It was a rolling event which gave us an opportunity to refresh volunteers,” Helen Pike said with a laugh. Pike was one of the founders of the historical society in 2016. She added that, despite the heat, an outside event where people could learn, apply, and actively participate, drew much more attendance than if the historical society had hosted an indoor demonstration.
Members of VOCA teamed up with volunteers from Concord, Hyde Park, Glover, Lunenburg, St. Johnsbury and Waterford. The goal being that they could take the skills and techniques learned from the workshop back to their own towns and apply them to the graveyards there.
“The most important part of this event, besides making the cemetery spring to life again, is that there are so many people from other towns, so this training is being carried to other small cemeteries,” historical society member Beth Kanell said. “A lot of people want to learn these skills and take it to the cemeteries near them.”
Local resident Steve Carpenter-Israel, has relatives in at least three of the town’s cemeteries, including the West Waterford Cemetery. He has been visiting them with his wife for over 40 years.
“Right at the very beginning we knew there were some of her relatives in this cemetery in particular, so we came and did our homework and walked through and found some of them and felt like that was really impactful,” he said. “Interestingly, back then the cemetery was in much of the same condition that it is today. Many of the stones were toppled and so it makes you realize that this is really important work because if you don’t do it now it’s gone and you can’t get it back.”
That being the case for an old graveyard on one of Carpenter-Israel’s family’s original properties. The family was made aware that the cemetery existed and given a general idea of its whereabouts, but never located it due to it not being properly cared for or preserved.
“It was made up of a couple relatives, but we could never find it. So getting an opportunity like this to get people together and reclaim this, it’s pretty great stuff,” Carpenter-Israel said.
Saturday’s workshop had been an idea in the works for about two years. First, gaining traction last January when the historical society connected with VOCA and again in April when a formal request for the workshop was presented to the select board. Once the historical society had the green light, it was a matter of raising awareness, planning what resources were needed, and where it should be held.
West Waterford Cemetery was chosen was because the ground is level and there was enough parking for all the volunteers. Also, it is a “closed” cemetery, meaning there won’t be any new burials. It is one of seven cemeteries in Waterford that are closed. The two active cemeteries are Lower Waterford Cemetery on Lower Waterford road and Riverside Cemetery on Route 18.
The workshop started with VOCA splitting the volunteers into two groups. One group started on the far end, with the focus of cleaning the headstones; the other on the opposite end, digging, fixing, straightening, and reattaching the stones. The epoxy they used is specifically made for granite and marble, which was supplied by VOCA, while the historical society provided supplies such as gravel and sand.
“What’s nice about VOCA is they’ll show you how to do it, they’ll supervise, but they’ll also help you do it,” Pike said. “Anybody can go out and do this, but it helps if they’ve had the proper training and it is extremely important that they use the correct supplies.”
VOCA was founded in 1958 to encourage the restoration and preservation of neglected and abandoned cemeteries in Vermont. Their members travel all across the state cleaning and repairing headstones and other aspects of the graveyards.
With their help and the hard work of many other volunteers, stones that were once blackened with decades of dirt and fallen to the ground from Vermont’s harsh weather, were being cleaned and rebuilt.
Three town officials Marcia Martel, Susan Hayes, and Warner Hodgdon participated in the workshop.
“This has been so fun and interesting,” Martel said. “It is a history lesson for everyone.”
Pike hopes that their presence and enthusiasm will translate across the rest of the select board and other elected officials; eventually creating enough attention so that other residents who live near historic cemeteries will develop an interest to watch over and care for the areas.
The West Waterford Cemetery, located on Duck Pond Road, got its name because it used to reside in a village, known as West Waterford. The former postmaster of the post office in the village, Amos Carpenter, is the only person buried in the cemetery that the historical society has a picture of.
“When we do historical work, we found that when people move to town, one of the first things they want to know is the history of their house,” Kanell said. “So we feel that the historical society reaches in to multiple generations. We had a really good event with the school this year, really comprehensive, and we’re looking forward to more of that.”
There was a display board at the workshop that showed pictures and gave details of West Waterford’s past role as the town center. In addition to preserving and remembering the lives of former residents, the cemetery workshop was part of a series of events to celebrate the name change from Littleton to Waterford 225 years ago.
The historical society’s next public program will be a pop-up museum at the Union Baptist Church in Waterford on August 7th. It will feature seven members displaying Waterford artifacts that they’ve either found, were given, or have inherited; including binders of old photos, farming items, and pieces from archaeological digs.
